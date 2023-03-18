UrduPoint.com

55 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) authorities have caught 55 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official told on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and DG Khan and detected theft of 69,000 electricity units.       A fine of over Rs 1.7 million was imposed on power pilferers over their involvement tempering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down of meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

