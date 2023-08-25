Open Menu

55 Prefab Structures Established In Flood-prone Areas Of GB: CS

Published August 25, 2023

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Friday said 55 prefab structures in different schools have been established in flood-prone areas of GB.

He said each prefab structure has a state-of-the-art smart hall whose dimension is 23 x 34 ft and is equipped with an LMS system which includes solar-powered LED and AC, said an official statement.

He said, "The Prefab structure is complete in all aspects having attached washroom and server room. It is equipped with student-friendly furniture which includes 30 chairs and 15 tables." He said one additional chair and table are for the teachers as well.

He said the GB government will continue efforts to make reforms in the education system.

