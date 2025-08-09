Open Menu

55 Probationary Officers Deployed In Flood-affected Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM

55 probationary officers deployed in flood-affected districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Fifty-five probationary officers of the 48th Specialized Training Program visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Saturday, where it was decided to deploy them in flood-affected and vulnerable districts for hands-on disaster management training.

According to PDMA, the officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service have been divided into nine groups and posted to Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Jhang, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Sialkot. The initiative aims to equip local officials with disaster management skills and strengthen response capabilities in high-risk areas.

Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, said the deployment would provide probationary officers with valuable field experience in disaster management.

He added that the training covers disaster preparedness, local coordination, and emergency response strategies.

During their visit, DG PDMA briefed the officers on the authority’s operations, while Additional Director General Jawad Haider Shah provided a detailed orientation on the control room’s functions, including the Early Warning System, Flood Simulation Model, and Disaster Risk Management framework.

Kathia noted that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change and that PDMA Punjab is taking significant measures to mitigate its impacts. He further stated that, under the Chief Minister of Punjab’s directives, the Integrated Disaster Management System (IDMS) has been approved to consolidate disaster-related data, provide advance alerts, and streamline rescue and relief operations.

Recent Stories

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

1 minute ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

9 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

17 minutes ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

18 minutes ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

22 minutes ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

28 minutes ago
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

2 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

2 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

2 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan