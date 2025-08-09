55 probationary officers deployed in flood-affected districts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Fifty-five probationary officers of the 48th Specialized Training Program visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Saturday, where it was decided to deploy them in flood-affected and vulnerable districts for hands-on disaster management training.

According to PDMA, the officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service have been divided into nine groups and posted to Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Jhang, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Sialkot. The initiative aims to equip local officials with disaster management skills and strengthen response capabilities in high-risk areas.

Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, said the deployment would provide probationary officers with valuable field experience in disaster management.

He added that the training covers disaster preparedness, local coordination, and emergency response strategies.

During their visit, DG PDMA briefed the officers on the authority’s operations, while Additional Director General Jawad Haider Shah provided a detailed orientation on the control room’s functions, including the Early Warning System, Flood Simulation Model, and Disaster Risk Management framework.

Kathia noted that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change and that PDMA Punjab is taking significant measures to mitigate its impacts. He further stated that, under the Chief Minister of Punjab’s directives, the Integrated Disaster Management System (IDMS) has been approved to consolidate disaster-related data, provide advance alerts, and streamline rescue and relief operations.