55 profiteers fined, dozens of eateries sealed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The officials of local administration along with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on over 55 shopkeepers besides sealing a number of food outlets including hotels, bakeries, and fast food outlets during a crackdown launched against profiteers and the use of substandard cocking material in Hassanabdal on Tuesday.

The crackdown which was led by assistant commissioner Dr Sana Ramchand along with officials of local administration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) paid visits to various hotels, bakeries, and fast food outlets in the city premises as well as located on GT road and sealed a number of food points as they found guilty of use of substandard cooking material especially cooking oil besides poor hygienic condition in their respective kitchens.

A heavy fine was imposed on the owners of these food points for playing with the health and lives of consumers. The official of local administration and price magistrates also raided various chicken, meat, milk, and fruit shops in rural and urban areas, especially villages, and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers who indulged in illegal profiteering, overcharging, and violation of official price lists.

"Fine was imposed over 55 shopkeepers for violating official price list and selling basic food items especially chicken, milk, and roti at exorbitant rates", said assistant commissioner Dr. Sana Ramchand while briefing newsmen about the crackdown against the illegal profiteers.

She said that during the last three days, a fine worth RS 0.4 million was imposed on the shopkeepers who were found guilty of fleecing masses with high prices. She said that for the first time, a crackdown was launched against the illegal profiteers in rural areas and shopkeepers who were found overcharging in villages were also dealt with as per law.

Responding to a question, she said that during the crackdown against the food points especially hotels and bakeries, strict action was taken for the utilization of substandard food items, not mentioning the expiry date and not adopting hygienic conditions in their cooking areas.

Responding to another question, she said that no tandoor wala would be allowed to sell roti at high prices, and if anybody violates the official price list, the local price magistrates must be informed so that action would be taken against such violators.