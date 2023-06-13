UrduPoint.com

55 Profiteers Fined, Dozens Of Eateries Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:40 PM

55 profiteers fined, dozens of eateries sealed

The officials of local administration along with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on over 55 shopkeepers besides sealing a number of food outlets including hotels, bakeries, and fast food outlets during a crackdown launched against profiteers and the use of substandard cocking material in Hassanabdal on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The officials of local administration along with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on over 55 shopkeepers besides sealing a number of food outlets including hotels, bakeries, and fast food outlets during a crackdown launched against profiteers and the use of substandard cocking material in Hassanabdal on Tuesday.

The crackdown which was led by assistant commissioner Dr Sana Ramchand along with officials of local administration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) paid visits to various hotels, bakeries, and fast food outlets in the city premises as well as located on GT road and sealed a number of food points as they found guilty of use of substandard cooking material especially cooking oil besides poor hygienic condition in their respective kitchens.

A heavy fine was imposed on the owners of these food points for playing with the health and lives of consumers. The official of local administration and price magistrates also raided various chicken, meat, milk, and fruit shops in rural and urban areas, especially villages, and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers who indulged in illegal profiteering, overcharging, and violation of official price lists.

"Fine was imposed over 55 shopkeepers for violating official price list and selling basic food items especially chicken, milk, and roti at exorbitant rates", said assistant commissioner Dr. Sana Ramchand while briefing newsmen about the crackdown against the illegal profiteers.

She said that during the last three days, a fine worth RS 0.4 million was imposed on the shopkeepers who were found guilty of fleecing masses with high prices. She said that for the first time, a crackdown was launched against the illegal profiteers in rural areas and shopkeepers who were found overcharging in villages were also dealt with as per law.

Responding to a question, she said that during the crackdown against the food points especially hotels and bakeries, strict action was taken for the utilization of substandard food items, not mentioning the expiry date and not adopting hygienic conditions in their cooking areas.

Responding to another question, she said that no tandoor wala would be allowed to sell roti at high prices, and if anybody violates the official price list, the local price magistrates must be informed so that action would be taken against such violators.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Oil Fine Road Price National University Million

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

14 minutes ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

14 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

24 minutes ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

10 minutes ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

10 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy fo ..

US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy for Abraham Accords Position

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.