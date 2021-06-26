55 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 55 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of district on Saturday.
A spokesman for local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 1231 shopsin 57 markets and bazaars and found 55 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.
The magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 72,500 on 55 shopkeepers.