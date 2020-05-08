UrduPoint.com
55 Profiteers Sent To Jail During Last 24 Hours In Multan District

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :District administration teams continued crackdown against profiteers while 55 profiteers reached jail in last 24 hours in Multan district.

The price control magistrates had conducted inspection of 795 shops from which 194 shopkeepers found involved in profiteering.

The teams had lodged cases against 51 while four sent to jail directly.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has ordered every possible step to control profiteering.

DC issues warning to seal the shops over not displaying price lists by shopkeepers.

Price magistrate and Chief officer metropolitan City Shahid Iqbal caught 19 profiteers.

The price checking continued in rural areas also to ensure availability of commodities on prices fixed by the government.

