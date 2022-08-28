55 relief camps established in Nowshera for flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Nowshera on Sunday shifted 230,000 people to safe places and established 55 relief camps for flood affectees in the district.

Spokesman of district administration Nowshera said that 25,000 people were present in camps including 6500 in Pabbi camp, Jahangir 2500 and 16,000 in other camps so far.

Medicines and food are being provided to flood affectees in these camps.