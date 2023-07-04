Open Menu

55 Schools Will Be Upgraded In Term Of Technology,infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :55 schools across various districts in GB will be upgraded in terms of technology and infrastructure.

"Over the next two months, my team and I will execute this project, "said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement.

He said the Primary focus of this initiative was to provide these schools with brand-new pre-fabricated classrooms, washrooms, and other essential facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

"Furthermore, all 55 schools will be transformed into smart schools, equipped with an updated Learning Management System (LMS) CS GB added. He said this upgrade will enable teachers and students to embrace innovative teaching methodologies.

