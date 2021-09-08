55 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 55 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistratesinspected 801 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 55 shopkeepersinvolved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 61,000 on them.