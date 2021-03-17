55 shops, marriage halls sealed in hall

The city district administration sealed 55 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The city district administration sealed 55 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 14 shops, 10 restaurants and three marriage halls in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed nine shops, three marriage halls and imposed Rs 10,000 fine over SOPs violation.

AC Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 16 shops in Cantt area.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdownand issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.