55 Stretchers, 50 Wheelchairs Handed Over to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Dr. Atif Lodhi Hospital Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Tuesday handed over 55 stretchers and 50 wheelchairs to the Emergency Department.

The Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration has taken the initiative to provide stretchers and wheelchairs to the Emergency Department. These stretchers are fetching prices as high as 55,000 rupees each in the open market, but the hospital has been able to produce them at a fraction of the cost, approximately 10,000 rupees each.

This was possible du to the dedicated efforts of the hospital administration and Maintenance Department, led by Aminullah Gandapur.

Dr. Lodhi took this initiative in response to public concerns and complaints regarding the availability of stretchers and wheelchairs at the hospital. He emphasized the importance of public cooperation with the hospital staff, acknowledging that misplacement or misuse of stretchers and wheelchairs outside the hospital can have adverse consequences for emergency patients.

Dr. Lodhi appealed to the relatives of patients to return the stretchers or wheelchairs to their designated areas outside the Emergency Department after use. He also underscored the necessity of collecting identification cards from the hospital staff, ensuring smooth and efficient hospital operations.