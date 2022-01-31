UrduPoint.com

55 Suspects Arrested During Search Operation In Sabzi Mandi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 06:58 PM

55 suspects arrested during search operation in Sabzi Mandi

As many as 55 suspects were shifted to police station during a massive search and combing operation in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station, said a police spokesman on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 55 suspects were shifted to police station during a massive search and combing operation in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He said a search operation was conducted in different areas of Sabzi Mandi on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan.

During the search operation some 70 houses, 200 persons were searched, 55 suspects were shifted to police station for verification out of those 35 were released.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals.

Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Saud Criminals IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Senior Management Course delegation visits Alhamra ..

Senior Management Course delegation visits Alhamra

35 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary to Travel to ..

UK Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary to Travel to Ukraine on Tuesday

38 seconds ago
 Burkina court suspends Sankara murder trial follow ..

Burkina court suspends Sankara murder trial following coup

39 seconds ago
 13 held with weapons

13 held with weapons

41 seconds ago
 India's Tata Motors in the red over chip shortages ..

India's Tata Motors in the red over chip shortages

3 minutes ago
 Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea of Japa ..

Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea of Japan - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>