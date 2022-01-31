55 suspects arrested during search operation in Sabzi Mandi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 55 suspects were shifted to police station during a massive search and combing operation in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He said a search operation was conducted in different areas of Sabzi Mandi on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan.

During the search operation some 70 houses, 200 persons were searched, 55 suspects were shifted to police station for verification out of those 35 were released.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals.

Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.