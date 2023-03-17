UrduPoint.com

55 Suspects Arrested During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:28 PM

55 suspects arrested during search operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) : Police here on Friday arrested fifty five suspects and recovered arms from their possession during a search operation, in the limits of Pindi Road.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Shehzada Umar Abbas supervised the search operation.

The police searched 160 houses and arrested 55 suspects besides recovering one Kalashnikov, two repeaters, four pistols, 14 chargers and hundreds of cartridges from their possession.

Lady police, sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squad and armored vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns also took part in the search operation.

