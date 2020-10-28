UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

55 Suspects Arrested From Dir Colony, Yakkatoot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:10 PM

55 suspects arrested from Dir Colony, Yakkatoot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The police of Agha Mir Jani Shah area here Wednesday carried out a grand search and strike operation in Dir Colony and Yakkatoot areas and arrested 55 suspected persons on intelligence-based information.

The operation carried out in the wake of the blast in a seminary in Dir Colony was jointly conducted by district police officials, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force, Canine Unit, ladies police and Bomb Disposal Squad. During the door-to-door operation, the police also recovered illegal arms from some houses.

According to SSP Operations, a special team has been formed to investigate the arrested people. He further said the scale of intelligence based operations has been intensified across the district adding the security of was on high alert in the city.

For Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), he informed a special security plan has been devised for ensuring peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

