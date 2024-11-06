Open Menu

55 Vehicles Fined In Anti-pollution Sweep; Smog Control Efforts Intensify

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In response to rising air pollution, Islamabad’s district administration has introduced tough new regulations, implementing Section 144 to control toxic emissions and curb smog levels in the Federal Capital.

According to a notification, Islamabad's district administration has imposed Section 144 to limit the release of harmful gases in an effort to combat air pollution.

The restrictions apply to emissions from vehicles, factories, kilns, and the burning of garbage and crops.

Additional District Magistrate Islamabad, issued these orders for two months, during which violators will face legal consequences.

As part of this crackdown, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) is actively inspecting vehicles for compliance.

In this connection, the ITA Secretary recently conducted an inspection at the vegetable market and checked 75 vehicles.

During the checking, as many as 55 vehicles were fined for violating emission standards. One heavily polluting vehicle was impounded and moved to the police station.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Memon, these daily inspections are part of the city's broader effort to manage air pollution and reduce smog.

Warning letters have been issued to non-compliant vehicles, with fines imposed where necessary. The administration’s preemptive measures aim to keep pollution under control as winter approaches, bringing with it heightened risks of smog.

The district’s intensified approach reflects a commitment to cleaner air and public health protection, as enforcement continues against sources of pollution citywide.

