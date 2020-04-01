550 families receive food items in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :After partial lockdown in Sukkur division owing to coronavirus outbreak, the representatives of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Wednesday distributed food items among 550 deserving families in different districts of Sukkur division.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jameel Shakeel, the IGHDS also distributed 3,000 pamphlets and brouchures among general public to raise awareness about corona virus. The food ration was distributed among organized women of the Local Support Organizations (LSOs), Village Organizations (VOs) and other rural women who were in dire need of assistance and relief.

He informed the society from its resources has purchased the food items to distribute it among most deserving people.

About distribution of food items, he said the process will remain continue in forthcoming days to provide it to remaining at least 25000 needy families across the northern Sindh.

He further said that the IGHDS will also extend the assistance to other districts administrations in Larkana, Shikarpur, Jaccababad and Kashmore- Kandhkot.

He said that their organization will leave no stone unturned to approach poor section of the society in this critical condition. Apart from this, the organization, he informed, will also continue to create awareness among general public with regard to corona virus outbreak and maintain distribution of informational materials among them.