UrduPoint.com

550 Kites Recovered, Three Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

550 kites recovered, three held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Police during crackdown against the kite sellers, seized 550 kites and arrested three kites sellers.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told newsmen here Thursday that Taxila Police recovered 100 kites from Jamal and sends him behind the bars.

He further said that 150 kites and three string rolls were recovered from Waqas following a raid at his secret store, adding that the same police raided at the secret gowdown of Naeem and recovered 300 kites and 50 string rolls from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Same Circle Taxila From

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

35 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

2 hours ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.