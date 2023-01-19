550 kites recovered, three held

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Police during crackdown against the kite sellers, seized 550 kites and arrested three kites sellers.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told newsmen here Thursday that Taxila Police recovered 100 kites from Jamal and sends him behind the bars.

He further said that 150 kites and three string rolls were recovered from Waqas following a raid at his secret store, adding that the same police raided at the secret gowdown of Naeem and recovered 300 kites and 50 string rolls from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused and started further investigation.