550 Litres Liquor Seized In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:59 PM
Gulberg police arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized 550 litres liquor from his possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) -:Gulberg police arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized 550 litres liquor from his possession.
A police spokesman Amir Waheed said on Thursday that a police team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed Arshad alias Billah Masih while he was secretly selling liquor.
The police locked the accused behind bars.Further investigation was in progress.