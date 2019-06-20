550 litres liquor seized in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) -:Gulberg police arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized 550 litres liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman Amir Waheed said on Thursday that a police team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed Arshad alias Billah Masih while he was secretly selling liquor.

The police locked the accused behind bars.Further investigation was in progress.