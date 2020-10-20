550 litres liquor seized in faisalabad, one arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Sahianwala police unearthed a distillery and seized 550 litres liquor from their possession.

Police said Tuesday that the team conducted raid in Sahianwala and arrested an accused Akram.

The police seized 550 litres liquor and other material from their possession,while further investigation was under progress.