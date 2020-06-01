UrduPoint.com
550 Traders,shopping Malls Owners Booked For Violating " No Mask No Shopping, No Fuel" Drive

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:00 AM

550 traders,shopping malls owners booked for violating

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Hazara police Monday lodged FIRs against 550 shopping malls owners, traders for violating "No mask no shopping, no fuel" drive.

According to the police sources, 550 shopping mall owners, traders were booked, police also registered FIRs against 98 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and Petrol Pumps for violating No mask no fuel drive and warned 4000 shopkeepers for minor violations and directed them to follow SOPs issued by the government against Coronavirus otherwise the police will take strict action against them.

After relaxation in lockdown besides police department traders are also facing the threat of Coronavirus, if traders would not follow the precautionary measures then they can become victims of the outbreak.

Hazara police started a comprehensive drive "No mask no shopping, no petrol" in all 8 districts to protect people from Coronavirus and opted s strategy to get the surety from the traders for the use of sanitizers and mask.

After permission to the traders police and administration got assurance from traders that no customer without face mask can enter the shop neither can deal with him, traders are bound not to exceed the customer's number from five in the shop and shopkeepers would mark signs for social distancing in the shop and outside, place a banner of "No mask No shopping".

