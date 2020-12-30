550 traffic policemen to perform duties at New Year night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 550 cops of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would perform duties on the eve of New Year night to curb one-wheeling, rash driving and ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has devised an elaborated plan and constituted special squads to maintain smooth traffic flow in the capital.

He has also directed the staffers to take strict action against one wheeling, racing and those running bikes and vehicles without silencers.

A detailed deployment plan has been made to control the traffic in the city. More than 550 traffic policemen including one SP, three DSPs and 20 inspectors would be deployed in the whole district.

Special traffic police squads will also keep patrolling to curb one-wheeling and racing practices especially on Murree Road, Faizabad, Rawal Dam Road. Islamabad Operational Police would also assist Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check rash driving on the occasion.

Special police deployment will be also ensured at Blue Area, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, sectors F-10 and F-11, Faizabad, Aabpara market.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has also appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsible attitude on the occasion and avoid from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.

