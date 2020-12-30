UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

550 Traffic Policemen To Perform Duties At New Year Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

550 traffic policemen to perform duties at New Year night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 550 cops of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would perform duties on the eve of New Year night to curb one-wheeling, rash driving and ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has devised an elaborated plan and constituted special squads to maintain smooth traffic flow in the capital.

He has also directed the staffers to take strict action against one wheeling, racing and those running bikes and vehicles without silencers.

A detailed deployment plan has been made to control the traffic in the city. More than 550 traffic policemen including one SP, three DSPs and 20 inspectors would be deployed in the whole district.

Special traffic police squads will also keep patrolling to curb one-wheeling and racing practices especially on Murree Road, Faizabad, Rawal Dam Road. Islamabad Operational Police would also assist Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check rash driving on the occasion.

Special police deployment will be also ensured at Blue Area, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, sectors F-10 and F-11, Faizabad, Aabpara market.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has also appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsible attitude on the occasion and avoid from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Murree Vehicles Road Dam Traffic Faizabad Wheeling Market From

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

46 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.