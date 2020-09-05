5500 adulterated milk discarded, 8 milkmen arrested

District administration Peshawar Saturday discarded 5500 litres adulterated milk and arrested 8 milkmen for adulteration from different localities of the district, said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Saturday discarded 5500 litres adulterated milk and arrested 8 milkmen for adulteration from different localities of the district, said a news release issued here.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq along with Incharge Milk Testing Laboratory, Dr.

Jamal conducted the laboratory of test of the milk of milk shop on Dalazak Road while the AC Cantonment, Mohammad Sohaib But also carried checking and laboratory test of the milk available at milk shops on different localities on Kohat Road and on confirmation of the presence of additional water and baking soda in milk arrested 8 milkmen.

About 5500 litres of adulterated milk was taken into possession from milk shops at both Dalazak Road and Kohat Road and then discarded it.