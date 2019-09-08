5500 armed policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ashura

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :More than 5500 policemen would be deployed to maintain law and order situation during Youm-e-Ashura.

Army troops, rangers, Punjab Constabulary would also be deployed in Rawalpindi division, informed police spokesman.

Under the security plan, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry the weapons.

City police has completed all the arrangements to maintain peace during the Muharram and armed policemen, volunteers, elite force and lady police would be deployed to give security cover to the processions.

Special checking of the procession routes will be completed after clearance by the bomb disposal squad and there will also be aerial surveillance of mourning processions to ensure foolproof security.

CCTV cameras and walk through gates will be installed to provide complete security cover to the mourners. City Police Officer CPO capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana had organized various meeting with the Ulema, traders and District Peace Committee members.

CPO said that security of Rawalpindi has further tightened to avert any untoward incident.

Foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for 1916 Majalis and 447 Muharram processions in Rawalpindi district, being held under tight security arrangements from 1st Muharram to 30th.

Police have finalized all arrangements for the security of Majalis and processions. A total of 316 traditional and licensed Muharram processions and 1766 Majalis would be held till Ashura in the district.