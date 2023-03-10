5,500 fine tickets issued over non-registration of vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) has launched a massive crackdown against unregistered vehicles and issued 5,500 fine tickets during the ongoing year.

Police spokesman said that ICTP issued tickets to 5,500 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles. He said that special enforcement squads have been constituted which are conducting checking of unregistered vehicles at different points of the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Mustafa Tanveer is leading the campaign initiated on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan. Citizens are also requested to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix the number plates on their vehicles issued only by the Excise and Taxation department.

He said that ICTP would show no leniency in this regard. Moreover, special points have been erected at different boulevards of the city, in order to monitor the movement of the unregistered vehicles. All zonal DSP's have been given special directions to ensure the implementation of law.