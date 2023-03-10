UrduPoint.com

5,500 Fine Tickets Issued Over Non-registration Of Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 12:20 PM

5,500 fine tickets issued over non-registration of vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) has launched a massive crackdown against unregistered vehicles and issued 5,500 fine tickets during the ongoing year.

Police spokesman said that ICTP issued tickets to 5,500 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles. He said that special enforcement squads have been constituted which are conducting checking of unregistered vehicles at different points of the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Mustafa Tanveer is leading the campaign initiated on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan. Citizens are also requested to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix the number plates on their vehicles issued only by the Excise and Taxation department.

He said that ICTP would show no leniency in this regard. Moreover, special points have been erected at different boulevards of the city, in order to monitor the movement of the unregistered vehicles. All zonal DSP's have been given special directions to ensure the implementation of law.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Nasir All

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.