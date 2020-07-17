5500 saplings planted across region in a day: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq said that 5500 saplings would be planted across the division in connection with "Plant for Pakistan Day" being observed across the region here on Friday.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Commissioner Multan Shan-Ul-Haq planted a sapling and inaugurated "Plant for Pakistan Day" program.

He said that maximum trees would be planted in the country to provide pollution free Pakistan to our next generation. He said that protection of these saplings would also be ensured to get best results in the future. He urged masses to plant at least one sapling at their homes or offices to make the program successful.

On this occasion, Commissioner also distributed free saplings among the citizens.