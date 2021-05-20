55,000 COVID-19 free of cost PCR tests worth 350 million completed at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Thursday said that Lahore General Hospital (LGH) had completed 55,000 COVID-19 free of cost PCR tests worth more than 350 million.

He stated this while distributing honorary shields at a function held at the Central Research Lab of LGH to encourage the concerned staff. Dr Ghazala Ruby, Director Research Lab, Dr Abdul Aziz and other doctors were also present.

PGMI Principal said that medical staff who risked their lives to treat patients suffering from a deadly epidemic like corona should be taken as angels who have worked day and night in Pakistan and other parts of the world.

He added that these doctors, nurses and paramedics were infect benefactor of humanity and their services would be remembered in golden words.

He said that lab technicians who also pivotal role in diagnosing the disease on which correct treatment has to be based.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, these tests were carried out free of cost at LGH for the diagnosis of Covid-19 virus.

Principal PGMI said that experts from the World Health Organization and National Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad have also expressed their full confidence on the standard of LGH Lab tests for which the entire team including me has much proud.

He further said that diagnosis was the main basis for the treatment of any disease on which the patient's progress and his health was determined.

He appealed to the people to take strict precautionary measures against the coronavirus to make it possible to prevent the spread of this disease. "However, there is a need for people to consider the protection of their own lives and the lives of others as their national responsibility and to continue to implement government directives", Prof Al-freed Zafar concluded.