55,000 Saplings To Be Planted: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

55,000 saplings to be planted: DC

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi Sunday said that as many as 55,000 saplings would be planted under monsoon plantation drive in the district.

While planting saplings in Khargi and Sheikh Utar areas, he said that green Tank was the mission of the district administration.

The DC said that forests played key role to clean the environment.

He said plantation was necessary to increase forest land and to make environment green and clean.

He urged upon people to plant maximum saplings and create awareness among public about its benefits.

District Forest Officer Turaban Khan, District Health Officer Wali Muhammad was also present on the occasion.

