ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Madinah Health Cluster announced that more than 55,000 visitors and Umrah performers have benefited from the services provided by the medical personnel working in the health centres near the Prophet's Holy Mosque and at access ports during this year's holy month of Ramazan.

Medical services are considered essential by the government, which strives to provide them according to the highest quality standards, SPA reported.

The services are prepared and provided by qualified medical personnel at all air and land arrival and departure ports.

They also include continuously enhanced field health awareness, education, and counselling services to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.