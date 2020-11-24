55,000 unregistered rickshaws creating hurdles in traffic flow: CTO

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat Tuesday said that 55,000 unregistered rickshaws in provincial metropolis creating hurdles in smooth traffic flow and called for legislation to fix number of rickshaws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat Tuesday said that 55,000 unregistered rickshaws in provincial metropolis creating hurdles in smooth traffic flow and called for legislation to fix number of rickshaws.

Talking to media at his office, he said Peshawar is the city of 4.2 million population and plying of 80,000 rickshaws affecting traffic flow on the roads.

He said that launching of 88.6FM radio station is delivering results for handling traffic jam on busy roads. He said that a radio station established at the cost of Rs 6.6 million is creating awareness among general public on traffic laws from 7:45 am to 09:00 pm on daily basis.

Marwat said that a total of 1390 police personnel working in traffic police in two shifts and its IT experts have developed a software for deployment of staff on various routes on rotation basis, fortnightly.

He said the software aimed to bring transparency in posting and transfer related matters of the force.

He said there were several issues including creation of encroachments, violations of lane discipline, avoiding use of helmets by bikers. He said most members of the society are violating lane discipline and instead of using third lane they are using first two lanes for Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs).

He said that warnings have been issued to schools and drivers of vehicles that carry children of school to avoid use of two gas cylinders or allowing children on their rooftop.

CTO said traders and transporters communities have been taken on board to remove encroachments erected on the roadsides and removal of multiple gas cylinders installed on a single vehicle.