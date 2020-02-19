UrduPoint.com
550g Heroin Seized In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:17 PM

550g heroin seized in Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 550 grams herion concealed in five shirts in a parcel which was to be dispatched for England here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 550 grams herion concealed in five shirts in a parcel which was to be dispatched for England here on Wednesday.

On a tip-off, ANF reached the office of Int'l Mail Office (IMO) where the parcel was laying to be dispatched and took it in their custody, said an official of the force.

He said the parcel was booked by Shahid Iqbal s/o Munawar Hussain, Muhalla Norani Chaklala Rawalpindi for Khan Shamas Tabraize r/o Old Home 206 Coppice Street 0L8 UBL England.

Further investigation was in progress, he added.

