551 arrested for violating ban on kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore police registered 527 cases and arrested 551 persons over violation of a ban on kite flying this year, according to a spokesperson.

The police recovered more than 8,967 kites and 671 kite strings rolls from their possession, added the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar took notice of an incident of injuries to person due to kite string in Shahdara area on Sunday. He directed DIG operations to take action against the SHO concerned .d.