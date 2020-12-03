551 fertilizers bags seized after samples fail lab test

A joint team of agriculture extension department and police seized 551 fertilizers bags from two dealers' shops in Jatoi tehsil of Muzaffargarh district on Thursday after samples collected earlier failed to pass the laboratory test

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A joint team of agriculture extension department and police seized 551 fertilizers bags from two dealers' shops in Jatoi tehsil of Muzaffargarh district on Thursday after samples collected earlier failed to pass the laboratory test.

Assistant director agriculture extension Afzal Qureshi informed the media persons that they had collected samples of fertilizers from shops of two fertilizers dealers including Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Jamil Kamboh and Imtiaz Fareed some time back and sent these to laboratory for analysis.

On Thursday, 551 bags of fertilizers worth over Rs700,000 were seized and handed over to police after department received laboratory reports.

Jatoi police have registered separate cases against the two dealers.

Police said that accused have secured interim pre-arrest bail from the courts, however, added that investigations were in progress in both cases.