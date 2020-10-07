UrduPoint.com
55,125 MT Imported Wheat Arrived At Port Qasim : TCP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

55,125 MT imported wheat arrived at Port Qasim : TCP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The first vessel, MV DENSA JAGUAR, carrying 55,125 metric ton (MT) imported wheat, arrived at the Port Qasim here on Wednesday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), is importing 1.

5 million MT wheat from worldwide sources, in pursuance of the government directives, said a spokesperson of the TCP in a statement.

The second ship, MV Julius Oldendroff, carrying 55 MT wheat was also scheduled to reach Port Qasim here, on October 8, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

