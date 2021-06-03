55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

The Police emergency helpline 15 received 55,135 hoax calls, out of total 88,922 during the last month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Police emergency helpline 15 received 55,135 hoax calls, out of total 88,922 during the last month.

Talking to APP on Thursday, In charge Emergency Services 15 Safdar Iqbal said that 88,922 calls were made by people during May and only 5,106 were worth any action.

He said that making hoax or unnecessary calls at 15 was against the law which wasted time and resources of the police department.