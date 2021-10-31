552 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 552 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 385 confirmed cases in Lahore.

In a press statement, he said 70 dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 10 from Faisalabad and Multan, 8 from Gujranwala, 7 From Sheikhupura and Nankana, 6 from Bahawalpur and Sargodha, 5 from Muzaffargarh, while 4 from Layyah and Okara respectively.

So far this year, 45 deaths due to dengue fever has been reported from all over Punjab. In last 24 hours 2 deaths have been reported all over the province, he added.

All of the deceased were from Lahore.

Similarly, 14,110 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across the province while 10,506 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore so far and a total of 2,488 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 1,633 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 855 patients under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In last 24 hours 391,313 indoor locations and 87,096 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 1,439 locations. In Lahore 62,381 indoor places and 11,716 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 1,015 positive containers were destroyed.