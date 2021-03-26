55286 acres of govt, private lands worth over Rs 132.73 billion retrieved during ongoing operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that land grabbing mafia illegally occupying government lands and private property in all districts of the province does not deserve any concession.

He said this presiding over a meeting held at Central Police Office here on Friday to review the ongoing operation against the land mafia across the province.

The IG Punjab said that all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should maintain close liaison with the district administration and concerned agencies during the crackdown to retrieve occupied state and private properties while continuing operations under zero tolerance against mafias involved in illegal occupations.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance so far during the ongoing operation against the land grabbing mafia, the IGP issued instructions to all RPOs and DPOs and said that while maintaining the momentum of the operation, strict measures should not be avoided against land mafias and criminal elements and the operation should be supervised by the supervisory officers themselves.

During the meeting, details of lands vacated in collaboration with police teams and other government agencies from the land grabbers across the province, were reviewed.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan while briefing IG Punjab said that during the ongoing operations so far 55286 acres of government and private lands worth over Rs 132.73 billion have been retrieved in different districts while in other regions and districts of the province, illegally occupied lands have also been retrieved from land grabbers in operation against them and the details of which will reach the CPO by Monday.

He further said that Lahore police retrieved 2336 kanals of land worth Rs 47.

2 billion while Khanewal police retrieved 110 kanals of land worth Rs 265 million. DG Khan Police retrieved 24039 acres worth of 6 billion 25 crore 68 lakh while Okara police have relinquished 899 acres of government land worth Rs 1939 million. Jhang police retrieved 4492 acres worth 6744 million while Bahawalpur police retrieved 1142 acres of government land worth 6649 million. Multan police retrieved over 2200 kanals worth over Rs 400 million while Vehari police retrieved 64 acres of government land. Chiniot police relinquished 1,051 acres worth Rs 1,786 million while Sheikhupura police relinquished 1,027 acres of government land worth Rs 3,870 million from the land grabbers. Faisalabad police retrieved more than 6,045 acres of agricultural, commercial and industrial land from land mafia having worth of Rs 48.24 billion.

Mianwali police retrieved 1938 acres land worth of 3772 million rupees while Gujarat police retrieved 325 kanals of government land. Bahawalnagar police retrieved 31 acres worth crores while Sargodha police retrieved 24 acres of agricultural land. Rajanpur police retrieved 1563 acres land worth of Rs 348 million while Mandi Bahauddin police retrieved 3217 kanals land worth 1640 million rupees. Kasur police retrieved 36000 kanals worth 4000 million while Sahiwal police retrieved 1297 kanals government lands worth 1363 million rupees. Nankana Sahib Police retrieved 28278 kanals of land worth of 4621 million rupees whereas Muzaffar Garh Police retrieved 30 thousand kanal jungle. He further said that indiscriminate operations are being carried out in other districts of the province in this regard.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present.