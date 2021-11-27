UrduPoint.com

552nd Birth Anniversary Of Baba Guru Nanak Observed

Pakistan Council of World Religious (PCWR) here on Saturday organized 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak the founder of Sikhism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Council of World Religious (PCWR) here on Saturday organized 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak the founder of Sikhism.

Speaking on the occasion, PCWR Chairman Qari Rohullah said that main objective of the organization was to promote interfaith harmony among the society and the event was to share happiness with Sikh community residing here.

The event was also addressed by Baba Jee Gurpal, President of Sikh Community. He lauded the services rendered by Baba Guru Nanak for humanity. He said that "a day to rededicate ourselves" to Guru Nanak's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.

The event was attended by PCWR Chairman Qari Roohullah Madani, Project Manager Maqsood Salafi, Rina Patrick, Haroon Surbdayal, and Media Coordinator of Jamate Islami Syed Jamat Ali Shah, Nisha Kaur, and Arinder Singh.

