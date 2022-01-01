(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab police continued indiscriminate operation against aerial firing, one wheeling, drinking and use of incendiary substances at the new year's night. During the operation, 416 cases were registered against violators across the province and 553 persons were arrested.

Punjab police spokesman said that 109 cases of one wheeling were registered across Punjab and 141 persons were arrested, 143 cases of aerial firing were registered and 159 persons were arrested.

Similarly, 52 cases were registered and 86 people were arrested for setting off fireworks across the province while 112 cases were registered and 167 people were arrested for using drugs and alcohol in Punjab.

While talking about actions taken in Lahore, he said that cases was registered against 61 persons for doing one wheeling and 73 accused were arrested.

A total of 44 people were arrested in 30 cases of fireworks, 46 cases of alcohol and drug use were registered and 49 people were arrested. He said that during the past 24 hours in Lahore, 106 cases were registered against aerial firing and 110 accused were arrested.

Police officers and personnel from all over Punjab including Lahore were on duty on the highways throughout the night while additional personnel were deployed for smooth flow of traffic and protection of families.

He further said that maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and protection of life and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of Punjab police for which all possible steps will be taken in future.