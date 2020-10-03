UrduPoint.com
553 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; Eight Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 10:40 AM

553 new coronavirus cases reported; eight deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 8,884 as 553 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eight corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Center (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 104 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 35,071 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,990 in Sindh, 12,765 in Punjab, 3,946 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,550 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 974 in Balochistan, 378 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 468 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 298,593 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 313,984 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,776, Balochistan 15,323, GB 3,816, ICT 16,713, KP 37,908, Punjab 99,665 and Sindh 137,783.

About 6,507 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,517 in Sindh among five of them in hospital on Friday, 2,238 in Punjab one of them died in hospital on Friday, 1,260 in KP, 183 in ICT one of them in hospital on Friday, 146 in Balochistan, 88 in GB and 75 in AJK one of them in hospital on Friday.

A total of 3,615,244 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 717 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

