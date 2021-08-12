553 traffic policemen to perform duties for religious gatherings in Muharram

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram and decided to deploy more than 553 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram and decided to deploy more than 553 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has devised special traffic plan in connection with 995 Majalis and 179 processions which was finalized by him in a meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk, ASP (Headquarters), four As per plan finalized following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, 553 traffic personnel including one SP, four DSPs, 17 Inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasion of religious gatherings.

He also directed to ensure availability of required items which may be used for diversion of traffic.

Syed Karar Hussain directed to constitute a special squad headed by an officer of Inspector level which may open closed roads in case of any emergency.

He said it is the top priority of ITP to provide maximum convenience to road users and avoid any disturbance to the mourners and others too.

He has appealed the general public to use alternate routes and said that ITP personnel will be deployed on various points to guide the general public.

The SSP (Traffic) also inspected the vehicles, motorbikes and other machinery under use of ITP and directed to remove technical faults immediately. He said that no laxity in performance of duty would be tolerated and ordered to cancel routine leaves of the policemen.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain also directed for airing special transmission at ITP FM Radio 92.4 during Muhrram ul Haram and update the road users about traffic situation on roads of Islamabad.