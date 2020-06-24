UrduPoint.com
553,072 People Receive Ehsaas Aid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:59 PM

553,072 people receive Ehsaas aid

As many as 553,072 deserving people so far received Ehsaas aid of Rs 6.65 billion in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 553,072 deserving people so far received Ehsaas aid of Rs 6.65 billion in the division.

According to the official source, a total 158 counters have been set up at 49 centers across the division for the distribution of financial aid under Ehsaas Aid Programme.

In district Faisalabad, 302,500 people, in Chiniot 69,370, in district Jhang 108,793 and in districtToba Tek Singh 72,409 people benefited from the programme.

