553,149 vaccinated against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 553,149 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district so far,said District Health Officer Dr. Ata ul Munim on Friday.

He said that 434,708 citizens got the first dose, while 78,324 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 25,973 health workers were also given the first dose, while 14,144 received second dose of vaccine.

He assured that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. "As of now 40,534 first doses and 27,022 second doses were in stock at Faisalabad". He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad.

To facilitate the people following centers were established in the city---Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.