554g hashish seized at Bacha Khan Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Sunday seized 554 grams of hashish from a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport and arrested the smuggler.

According to the spokesman for ANF, Arsala Khan, resident of Waziristan, was trying to smuggle 554 grams of hashish through PK-285 Doha.

The smuggler was arrested and further investigation is underway.