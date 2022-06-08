555 candidates elected unopposed in northern Sindh LB polls

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :In the first phase of the local bodies' elections, total 946 candidates have been elected unopposed in different Union Councils (UCs).

According to details of the elected candidates, including 96 from Kashmore-Kandhkot; 70 from Qambar-Shahdadkot; 135 from Jacobabad; 94 from Shikarpur; 11 from Larkana; 34 from Sukkur; 67 from Khairpur and 48 from Naushahro Feroze were elected as unopposed in general councilor category.