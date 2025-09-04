555 POs Among 2,276 Criminals Arrested In August
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested 2,276 criminals including 555 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during August 2025.
Police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the police on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad launched a crackdown to curb criminal elements and restore public confidence.
During month-long operations, the police nabbed 2,276 criminals including 555 proclaimed offenders, he said, adding that 207 POs were belonging to “A” category and 348 to “B” category.
He said that 733 court absconders were also apprehended during this period in addition to arresting 276 gamblers after registering 92 cases against them and recovering stake money of Rs.
534,000, playing cards, betting slips, chits and other gambling material from their possession.
He said that the police also arrested 398 drug traffickers along with 120.535 kilograms (kg) hashish, 13.352 kg ICE, 41.871 kg heroin, 105 liters lahan (un-distilled wine) and 5,407 liters liquor.
The police also nabbed 314 illicit weapon holders and seized 260 pistols, 14 Kalashnikovs, 9 rifles, 12 shotguns, 17 repeaters, 2 revolvers, 1 carbine and a large quantity of bullets and cartridges from their possession during this period, he added.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
555 POs among 2,276 criminals arrested in August3 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation president visits five flood-affected villages3 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for monsoon rains in Mirpurkhas Division3 minutes ago
-
WASA intensifies flood relief efforts3 minutes ago
-
Kanju visits flood affected areas in Lodhran3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue political, moral, diplomatic support for Palestine: Sardar Yousaf13 minutes ago
-
Auqaf dept approves grant for Tank Church13 minutes ago
-
WASA provides drinking water to the flood-affected people of Gujrat13 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to full rehabilitation of flood victims: Rana Mashhood13 minutes ago
-
TA opposes school privatization in KP, proposes reforms13 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Mian Mir's (RA) Urs concludes13 minutes ago
-
LHC grants IGP Punjab two weeks to recover woman abducted six years ago13 minutes ago