Open Menu

555 POs Among 2,276 Criminals Arrested In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 08:20 PM

555 POs among 2,276 criminals arrested in August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested 2,276 criminals including 555 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during August 2025.

Police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the police on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad launched a crackdown to curb criminal elements and restore public confidence.

During month-long operations, the police nabbed 2,276 criminals including 555 proclaimed offenders, he said, adding that 207 POs were belonging to “A” category and 348 to “B” category.

He said that 733 court absconders were also apprehended during this period in addition to arresting 276 gamblers after registering 92 cases against them and recovering stake money of Rs.

534,000, playing cards, betting slips, chits and other gambling material from their possession.

He said that the police also arrested 398 drug traffickers along with 120.535 kilograms (kg) hashish, 13.352 kg ICE, 41.871 kg heroin, 105 liters lahan (un-distilled wine) and 5,407 liters liquor.

The police also nabbed 314 illicit weapon holders and seized 260 pistols, 14 Kalashnikovs, 9 rifles, 12 shotguns, 17 repeaters, 2 revolvers, 1 carbine and a large quantity of bullets and cartridges from their possession during this period, he added.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

2 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

2 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

3 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

7 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

9 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan