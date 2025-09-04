555 POs among 2,276 criminals arrested in August

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested 2,276 criminals including 555 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during August 2025.

Police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the police on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad launched a crackdown to curb criminal elements and restore public confidence.

During month-long operations, the police nabbed 2,276 criminals including 555 proclaimed offenders, he said, adding that 207 POs were belonging to “A” category and 348 to “B” category.

He said that 733 court absconders were also apprehended during this period in addition to arresting 276 gamblers after registering 92 cases against them and recovering stake money of Rs.

534,000, playing cards, betting slips, chits and other gambling material from their possession.

He said that the police also arrested 398 drug traffickers along with 120.535 kilograms (kg) hashish, 13.352 kg ICE, 41.871 kg heroin, 105 liters lahan (un-distilled wine) and 5,407 liters liquor.

The police also nabbed 314 illicit weapon holders and seized 260 pistols, 14 Kalashnikovs, 9 rifles, 12 shotguns, 17 repeaters, 2 revolvers, 1 carbine and a large quantity of bullets and cartridges from their possession during this period, he added.