55,611 Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In RY Khan

Mon 17th May 2021

As many as 55,611 people have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :As many as 55,611 people have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

This was disclosed at a meeting held here on Monday with Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad in the chair to review the corona situation and vaccination process in the district.

The meeting was told the number of active coronavirus cases in the district was 509, of them, 474 were isolated at their homes. The meeting was further told the total number of coronavirus cases in the district had reached 4,963 while deaths 192 and recoveries were 4,262.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the role of departments concerned in implementing corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the holidays of Eidul Fitr and lockdown.

He directed the officers concerned to further improve arrangements in the vaccination centers as the process of registration for vaccination was continue with a brisk pace.

Additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Dr Sidra Saleem, MS Sheikh Zayed Hospital Imran Abbas and officers of departments concerned also attended the meeting.

