557 cops to perform security duty in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Around 557 police personnel and 446 volunteers will perform security duty at Imambargahs and on the routes of processions during Ashura days of Muharram-ul-Haram in Bahawalpur.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police told here Sunday that 557 police personnel including from the District Police, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Eagle Squad and others would have been assigned task to perform security duty at Imambargahs and the routes of processions during Ashura days of the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He further said that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas himself had been monitoring implementation of security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram.