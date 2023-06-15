UrduPoint.com

557,401 Hajj Pilgrims Arrived In Madinah

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :According to statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, the number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year has reached 557,401, SPA reported.

Total 414,916 pilgrims have left Madinah for Makkah, and 142,435 are still in Madinah.

According to statistics, 32,913 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.

