UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.58 Kg Hashish, 42 Liter Liquor Seized, 10 Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

5.58 Kg Hashish, 42 liter liquor seized, 10 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places within their jurisdictions and arrested 10 accused recovering 5.

580 kilograms Hashish, 625 gm Heroin, 42 liter liquor, one Riffle 223 bore, one Riffle 444 bore, three Pistol 30 bore and 367 bullets from them.

The arrested accused included Qaiser Shahzad, Ghulam Raza, Sultan, Muhammad Shahzad, Ahsanullah, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Yar, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Safdar and Amir Sohail. The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Amir Sohail Criminals From General Motors

Recent Stories

Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims t ..

1 minute ago

9th state-of-the-art BSL III lab to start function ..

1 minute ago

6 arrested on cock fight gambling in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Z ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Some Countries Excuse Own Insufficient ..

1 minute ago

SEWA completes preventive maintenance in 183 elect ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.