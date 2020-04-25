5.58 Kg Hashish, 42 liter liquor seized, 10 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places within their jurisdictions and arrested 10 accused recovering 5.

580 kilograms Hashish, 625 gm Heroin, 42 liter liquor, one Riffle 223 bore, one Riffle 444 bore, three Pistol 30 bore and 367 bullets from them.

The arrested accused included Qaiser Shahzad, Ghulam Raza, Sultan, Muhammad Shahzad, Ahsanullah, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Yar, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Safdar and Amir Sohail. The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.