558,000 applications received for 12,500 temporary teacher posts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Applications for recruitment of 12,500 temporary school teacher inters (STI) in schools have been flooded, as 558,000 candidates have submitted applications for temporary recruitment, Punjab School Teachers Department official sources told APP.

The last date for submitting applications was set for January 30, now the School Teacher Inters (STI) portal has been closed for further applications. School teacher interns are to be recruited for four months across the province, including Lahore. The STI contract will end on May 31, while the contract of temporary teachers will be considered appointed from February 1.

The School education says that these teachers will not be made permanent upon the end of their contracts.